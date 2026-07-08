The United States military launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iranian targets early on Wednesday (July 8) after three merchant ships were struck in waters off Oman. In a statement posted on social media, the US Central Command said the strikes were carried out “to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.”

The military said the action followed attacks on three merchant vessels operating off the coast of Oman. It did not immediately provide further details on the strikes or identify the specific Iranian targets.

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"Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," US Central Command said in its statement. There was no immediate response from Iranian authorities, and the extent of any damage or casualties resulting from the strikes was not immediately known.

Several explosions were heard in Sirik County in southern Iran, according to Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency, just hours after the United States warned Tehran it would face consequences over recent attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.

Mehr reported that no official, military or regional law enforcement authority had yet confirmed the cause of the explosions or provided further details.

Iran's response to ‘blatant violation’

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the US-Iran Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, saying Washington's decision to revoke a waiver permitting Iranian oil sales was a "blatant violation" of Article 10 of the agreement.

In a post on X, Gharibabadi also alleged that the US had repeatedly breached Articles 1 and 2 of the memorandum over the past three weeks, citing the actions of Israel in Lebanon and what he described as threatening statements against Iran.