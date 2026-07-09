/Jordan Henderson undergoes surgery in US after breaking arm in Mexico win

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has undergone surgery on his broken arm in Kansas City, US, where England’s base camp is located for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Henderson suffered a freak injury after falling on his arm while attempting to jump the advertising board near one of the goal posts at the Estadio Azteca. This happened after England players were celebrating their famous win against Mexico (3-2) at their fortress. England qualified for the World Cup quarterfinals, but Henderson is ruled out of the tournament.

Henderson, who did not feature against Mexico, not only received a strange yellow card late in the game but was carried off on a stretcher while receiving oxygen.



However, he posted on his Instagram handle about successfully undergoing surgery on his broken arm, while sending best wishes to the England team for their crucial quarterfinal against Norway, who knocked Brazil out of the World Cup.



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"Surgery done! Let's get ready for the big one Saturday". The midfielder posted on Instagram. "Thank you to all the staff that looked after me at Kansas City Orthopedic Institute, especially the three surgeons who carried out the operation."

Henderson, however, will remain with the squad for the rest of the tournament.

Injuries and cards plague English hopes

England will be without three players for their knockout game against Norway – Henderson, right-back Reece James, who is out with an injury and Jarell Quansah for receiving a straight red for his foul against Mexico.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Meanwhile, Henderson created history with his only appearance during the Panama game in the group stage, by becoming the first English player to feature at four FIFA World Cups. His absence would, however, leave Tuchel with one option less for the Norway quarterfinal in Miami on Saturday.



His injury has also forced Tuchel and the management to warn the players against jumping on the advertising boards during celebrations anymore.