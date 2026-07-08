/FIFA 2026 | England players to be instructed to avoid jumping hoardings in aftermath of Henderson injury

England players will be told to stop jumping over advertising hoardings during celebrations after Jordan Henderson suffered a freak wrist injury following the Three Lions' 3-2 win over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to instruct his squad to avoid the hoardings altogether to prevent a repeat of the incident, which saw Henderson stretchered off and rushed to hospital just as England were celebrating their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

What happened to Henderson?

Henderson, 36, landed awkwardly on his arm while attempting to hurdle the advertising boards in the aftermath of England's dramatic last-16 victory over Mexico. The Brentford midfielder was taken off on a stretcher and remained in hospital in Mexico City on Sunday evening, missing the squad's flight back to their Kansas City base.

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He is now expected to undergo surgery on the wrist, putting him in serious doubt for the remainder of the tournament. Tuchel confirmed the severity of the injury after the match, telling BBC One: "Jordan just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad. It's a quite serious injury and it doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. The doctor told me he is in hospital." Henderson was accompanied by a member of England's medical staff throughout.

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What next for England?

England will now turn their attention to the quarter-finals, where they face Norway at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 11. Erling Haaland's side reached the last eight after a stunning 2-1 win over five-time champions Brazil, with Haaland scoring twice. A win for Tuchel's side would set up a potential semi-final against Argentina.

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