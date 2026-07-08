/FIFA 2026 | FIFA issues statement on social media influencer getting racially abused in Argentina match

FIFA, the apex body of football in the world, has said that it is investigating a case of racial abuse against America social media influencer IShowSpeed. The incident happened during the last week's Round of 32 match between Argentina and Cape Verde, which the defending champions won 3-2. The social media influence was liivestreaming from the stands, when he turned to a fan leaning over the railing who had been shouting at him. When he asked what she'd said, the fan reportedly told him in Spanish to "go cry at the zoo." The moment, caught live on camera, quickly went viral and prompted swift outrage, forcing football's governing body to step in with an investigation.

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Speed, whose real name is YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr, has been one of the World Cup's biggest crowd magnets, streaming matches under an official arrangement with FIFA, Fox Sports, and YouTube. With over 150 million followers across platforms, he's been mobbed by fans at stadiums throughout the tournament.

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FIFA stressed the World Cup stands for "unity, diversity, and respect" and said it wouldn't tolerate anyone undermining those values. This wasn't an isolated flashpoint either as Speed had earlier flagged similar treatment from Argentina fans at the Round of 16 clash against Egypt in Atlanta, where a supporter allegedly made a monkey gesture toward him.

Mbappe faces racial abuse as well