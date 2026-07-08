/FIFA 2026 | Messi sheds tears of relief after thrilling win vs Egypt - WATCH

Argentina survived another scare in FIFA World Cup 2026 to over Egypt 3-2 in Round of 16 thriller at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday (Jul 7) and booked a place in the quarter-final. Argentina star Lionel Messi, who scored the team's equalizer in 83rd minute, was crying after the win in an emotional response to the rollercoaster night. Argentina were down 0-2 till 79th minute before scoring three goals in the remaining time to script a sensational comeback. Messi had a chance to score a goal the first half when his team was 0-1 down, but he failed to convert the penalty and revealed the same as the reason for the emotional response post the win.

Messi cries tears of relief after missing penalty but winning match vs Egypt

Argentina's comeback started with Cristian Romero scoring their first goal in 79th minute before Messi putting Argentina level at 2-2 four minutes later. Enzo Fernandez then scored the winner three minutes into the injury time as the defending champions came out bruised but winners out of Egypt scare. After the win, a visibly emotional Messi was seen shaking hands with teammates. Have a look at the video below:

Speaking after the match, Messi said: "The truth is that it was a moment of release, a release for all of us. I was feeling intense anger because of the penalty I wasted, and because of the way I took it. I felt like in that important moment, I had let the team down.

"But fortunately, God had something special in store for me once again in the end, and I was able to score the equalizer.

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Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

"That was a huge release, and immense joy for us, and for those fans who came again and prove every day what it means to be Argentine, and how much pride they give us."

What next for Argentina?

After surviving two back-to-back scares in Round of 32 against Cape Verde and in Round of 16 against Egypt, Messi's Argentina will play against Switzerland in quarter-final who themselves are in last eight for the first time in 72 years.

Where to watch and live stream Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?