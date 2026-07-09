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Modi in Australia: PM hails 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', Didgeridoo-Tabla fusion in Melbourne | Watch

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 06:57 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 07:07 IST
Modi in Australia: PM hails 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', Didgeridoo-Tabla fusion in Melbourne | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial uopn his arrival, in Melbourne on Wednesday (Jul 9). Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

PM Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian community in Melbourne, where he praised a soulful rendition of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', watched a Didgeridoo-Tabla fusion performance and later met Australian PM Anthony Albanese ahead of key bilateral talks. Scroll down to watch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Jul 9) met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne as he began the Australia leg of his three-nation tour. In Australia, he received a colourful welcome from the Indian community. Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Indonesia, the first stop of his tour, which will also take him to New Zealand.

Before the official meetings got underway, the Prime Minister was greeted with a series of cultural performances that blended Indian and Australian traditions.

Also read | Why is Australia key strategic partner for India in Indo-Pacific region?

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One of the standout moments was a rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam by the Australian India Orchestra. Sharing a video of the performance on X, Modi said the presentation reflected the strong people-to-people bonds between the two countries.

"The Australian-India Orchestra's soulful presentation of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was wonderful. It beautifully demonstrated how music strengthens the bonds between our people," he wrote.

He also noted that the performance highlighted the global popularity of Vande Mataram, especially as India marks the song's 150th anniversary.

Another highlight of the reception was a unique musical collaboration featuring Australia's traditional Didgeridoo and India's tabla. The performance brought together didgeridoo artist Ron Murray and tabla maestro Dr Sam Evans.

"Witnessed a truly exceptional musical performance featuring Australia's ancient Didgeridoo and India's Tabla. The harmony between these two timeless instruments beautifully reflected the deep cultural connect between our two nations," Modi said, praising the artists for preserving and celebrating their musical traditions.

Also read | India big diplomatic win: Canada says no evidence linking Delhi to Nijjar murder

The Prime Minister also watched a Kathak performance during the community event and later met the performers.

"Delighted to witness an outstanding Kathak performance during the welcome by the Indian community in Melbourne. Glad to see Indian dances becoming popular across Australia," he posted on X. The cultural programme set the stage for a packed diplomatic agenda.

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During his three day visit, Modi and Albanese are expected to hold wide-ranging talks covering defence and security cooperation, trade and investment, education, mobility and stronger people-to-people ties. Ahead of the visit, Modi had said the Australia leg of his tour would also focus on expanding cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, as well as sports and sports science.

After wrapping up his engagements in Australia, the Prime Minister will travel to New Zealand for the final leg of his three nation visit.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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