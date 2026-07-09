Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Jul 9) met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne as he began the Australia leg of his three-nation tour. In Australia, he received a colourful welcome from the Indian community. Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Indonesia, the first stop of his tour, which will also take him to New Zealand.

Before the official meetings got underway, the Prime Minister was greeted with a series of cultural performances that blended Indian and Australian traditions.

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One of the standout moments was a rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam by the Australian India Orchestra. Sharing a video of the performance on X, Modi said the presentation reflected the strong people-to-people bonds between the two countries.

"The Australian-India Orchestra's soulful presentation of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' was wonderful. It beautifully demonstrated how music strengthens the bonds between our people," he wrote.

He also noted that the performance highlighted the global popularity of Vande Mataram, especially as India marks the song's 150th anniversary.

Another highlight of the reception was a unique musical collaboration featuring Australia's traditional Didgeridoo and India's tabla. The performance brought together didgeridoo artist Ron Murray and tabla maestro Dr Sam Evans.

"Witnessed a truly exceptional musical performance featuring Australia's ancient Didgeridoo and India's Tabla. The harmony between these two timeless instruments beautifully reflected the deep cultural connect between our two nations," Modi said, praising the artists for preserving and celebrating their musical traditions.

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The Prime Minister also watched a Kathak performance during the community event and later met the performers.

"Delighted to witness an outstanding Kathak performance during the welcome by the Indian community in Melbourne. Glad to see Indian dances becoming popular across Australia," he posted on X. The cultural programme set the stage for a packed diplomatic agenda.

During his three day visit, Modi and Albanese are expected to hold wide-ranging talks covering defence and security cooperation, trade and investment, education, mobility and stronger people-to-people ties. Ahead of the visit, Modi had said the Australia leg of his tour would also focus on expanding cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, as well as sports and sports science.