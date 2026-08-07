/Vishal Bhardwaj to develop film on Tarun Tejpal case after latest court verdict: Report

Vishal Bhardwaj is a celebrated Indian film director, writer, producer, composer, and playback singer known for bringing intense psychological depth, poetic realism, and dark political nuance to Hindi cinema. The renowned filmmaker is turning his attention to one of India's most closely watched criminal cases. According to a report, Vishal Bhardwaj is developing a film inspired by the Tarun Tejpal case.

Vishal Bhardwaj's next film to explore Tarun Tejpal case through Rashomon-style lens

As per Variety report, Vishal Bhardwaj has confirmed that he is developing a film inspired by the Tarun Tejpal rape case. Reportedly, rather than approaching the material as a conventional courtroom drama, Bhardwaj plans to use a Rashomon-style structure. The term refers to storytelling that presents conflicting accounts or perspectives of the same events, leaving audiences to examine how different versions of truth can emerge.

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In addition, the filmmaker said he had read the Goa trial court's 527-page judgement multiple times and was struck by the divergence between that ruling and the Bombay High Court's subsequent findings. Bhardwaj was reportedly present in Goa for the High Court hearing when the verdict was delivered.

Bhardwaj confirmed the project to Variety after the Bombay High Court overturned Tejpal's earlier acquittal and convicted the former Tehelka editor in the 2013 rape case. The High Court subsequently sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment. Details about the film's title, cast, production schedule and release platform have not yet been announced.

For the unversed, the Tejpal case dates back to 2013 and involved allegations by a former junior colleague. Tejpal was acquitted by a Goa sessions court in 2021, but the state challenged that decision. The Bombay High Court has now overturned the acquittal and convicted him, bringing a dramatic new turn to the long-running legal proceedings.

All about Vishal Bhardwaj

Renowned for his distinct artistic vision, Vishal Bhardwaj is famous for his dark, morally complex cinematic Shakespeare adaptations and rich musical scores, earning multiple National Film Awards throughout his career.

He gained early recognition composing the popular track "Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai" for the Hindi-dubbed The Jungle Book anime series. Later made a breakthrough as a film composer came with Gulzar's film Maachis (1996).

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