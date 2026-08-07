/'This is the third time…': How repeated floods forced Malayalam actor Prasanth Alexander to abandon his dream home

Two Indian states, Kerala and Assam, are going through tragic times due to the worst floods in recent years. Dozens of people have died across both states, and people continue to suffer. Like millions of others, Malayalam actor Prasanth Alexander has also been affected. And this is not just a problem from this year, but from the past three years.

In 2018, Alexander built his dream house in Malappally. But he had to leave the house and move to an apartment because floodwaters entered his sprawling property every year. With this repeated flooding, it has become impossible to live in a house that is constantly underwater.



Malayalam actor Prasanth Alexander had to leave his dream house

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Alexander built his dream house in Malappally in 2018, thinking he would live there and make thousands of memories with his wife and two children. But that dream came crumbling down soon, and it turned into a nightmare that they continue to suffer through.

They had to step out of the house, but the trauma and anxiety remain as floodwaters enter the property every year.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Alexander said, “It is true that this time we have not been physically affected because we are no longer staying there. But mentally, it is exhausting. This is the third time floodwaters have entered our house,”

Prasanth’s wife, Sheeba, shared a video on Instagram which showed their house submerged in water.

Not just mentally, but every year they also have to shell out huge costs to repair the damage. They suffered their first hit in 2018 during the devastating Kerala floods, incurring losses of Rs 2 lakh. After 2018, they faced the same ordeal again in 2021 after flash floods in Mundakkayam. What made the situation worse was the accumulation of silt near the bridge, which increased waterlogging in their area.

“The repeated flooding took a heavy toll on my wife and children. Since they spent most of their time at home without me, the anxiety kept growing,” he said, adding, “Eventually, my wife suggested that we shift to Thiruvalla, which is comparatively safer. We bought an apartment there and now live on the top floor,” he shared.

Even now, while staying in an apartment, the worry remains the same due to the damage their property faces every monsoon.

“The interiors were badly damaged during the previous floods. This time too, we are expecting extensive restoration work,” he said. “I can only visit the house once the water recedes. But even after we clean and repair everything, there is always the fear that September or October rains could bring the same ordeal all over again.”