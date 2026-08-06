/Assam floods: Over 1.6 lakh affected as death toll mounts to 95. Know updates here

Assam's flood situation worsened on Wednesday (Aug 5) after six more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities during this year's monsoon season to 95. According to the state's Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), severe flooding continues to affect both rural and urban areas across several districts.

Of the six latest deaths, five were linked to the general flood situation. Biswanath and Sivasagar reported two deaths each, while one person died in Golaghat. Another fatality was reported due to urban flooding in the Mayong revenue circle of Morigaon district. Authorities also reported one person missing from Udalguri district.

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The Dhansiri (South) river at Numaligarh continues to flow above the danger mark, prompting authorities to remain on high alert across 14 districts. These are Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Kamrup (Metro), Jorhat, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Darrang, Karbi Anglong and Udalguri.

According to DRIMS, more than 1.6 lakh people across 563 villages have been affected by the latest spell of flooding. Sivasagar remains the worst-hit district with over 57,000 people affected, followed by Golaghat and Jorhat.

Floodwaters have also caused widespread damage to infrastructure. The authorities reported seven major embankment breaches, including five at Brahmajan in Biswanath and two at Mangaldoi in Darrang. Damage has also been reported to a steel bridge at Cholapothar in Charaideo and a footbridge at Tangla in Udalguri.

The floodwaters have submerged 16,951 hectares of agricultural land, adding to crop losses across the state. The livestock sector has also been hit hard, with more than 35,000 animals affected and nearly 8,500, most of them in Sivasagar, washed away, according to DRIMS.

Urban flooding continues to disrupt normal life in several areas, including Guwahati. Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon and Jorhat reported urban flood impacts affecting 734 people. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) used boats to rescue 80 people from inundated localities, including Satgaon and Hatigaon in Kamrup (Metro).

Waterlogging persisted in several parts of Guwahati, including Juripar and Anil Nagar, affecting daily life.