/India deploys joint outbreak response team as Chandipura virus spreads in Gujarat, Rajasthan

The Indian government's health ministry on Wednesday (Aug 5) deployed a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to Gujarat and Rajasthan to strengthen the response to the ongoing Chandipura Virus Disease (CHPV) outbreak, which has claimed lives of at least 22 children in

the state. The Centre has also stepped up disease surveillance, scientific investigations and testing in the affected districts to better understand and contain the outbreak, the ministry said in a statement. Further, the statement added that the team will supplement the efforts of the two state governments in outbreak investigation, epidemiological assessment, clinical management, laboratory coordination, vector surveillance, and implementation of public health measures. Centre also said that its team will work closely with the state health departments to review the on-ground response and submit recommendations to the ministry after completing its field assessment, officials said.

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What is Chandipura virus?

The name of the virus - Chandipura vesiculovirus (CHPV) - comes from a village in Maharashtra, where the first case of this infection was diagnosed in 1965. It is an RNA virus. The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. The virus causes fever and symptoms that are similar to flu and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). It is transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies. Experts have noted that the primary vectors are sandflies, which can live in cracks in walls and in portions of mud- or sand-built dwellings. The primary targets of this virus are children between the ages of 9 months and 14 years.

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