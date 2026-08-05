/Ceaser Gastelum killed during TikTok livestream: What was his last recording?

A 25-year-old Mexican influencer, Ceaser Gastelum, was shot dead on August 4 while live-streaming on TikTok. He was outdoors in a fast food establishment in Culiacán, Sinaloa. During the broadcast, two miscreants pulled up next to him on a motorcycle, and one of them shot him in the head from close range.

Gastelum has roughly half a million followers and posts comic content usually on TikTok. On Instagram, he used to upload pictures of his travels and nights out, or posing in front of luxury cars. The security officials have cordoned off the area and are examining CCTV footage and casings of cartridges. The video was removed from TikTok, though parts of it were circulated on other social media platforms. No arrests have been made so far, and the two people are absconding.

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What was Gastelum's last recording?

Gastelum was live-streaming with two friends a comedy stunt or challenge on TikTok outside a restaurant in Culiacán. He was dressed up as a delivery man and pretending to deliver an order outside a restaurant. Because of the attire, local police initially reported the victim as a delivery driver when they first responded to the scene. But later, speaking to witnesses, they discovered that he was a lifestyle influencer and content creator.

Series of murders on live stream in Mexico

In 2025, 23-year-old Valeria Márquez was shot dead at a beauty salon while she was live streaming. In 2024, Juan Carlos López “El Chilango” was targeted by two armed men on a motorcycle. They opened fire on him at close range using high-calibre weapons while he was filming a video. He died instantly on the asphalt near a local bank and gas station. In December 2024, Leobardo Aispuro, an influencer known as “El Gordo Peruci”, was shot dead, which police believed was in rivalry between two warring factions of the Sinaloa cartel. Gastelum visited his grave and posted a picture on Instagram. The state of Sinaloa has been locked in a violent cartel war between Los Chapitos and La Mayiza, and dozens of influencers have been targeted since then, some of whom have alleged ties to criminal organisations.