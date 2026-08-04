/Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre's mandatory E20 petrol rollout

Punjab Legislative Assembly on August 4, during the second day of the monsoon session, unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Central Government's mandatory, nationwide rollout of E20 ethanol-blended petrol. The resolution was moved by the ruling administration and was supported by the opposition did not stop the rollout but formally urged the Union Government to suspend or roll back the compulsory implementation of the fuel blend containing 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent fossil fuel.

This comes on the same day AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal moved towards the Prime Minister's residence with 2.30 lakh petitions against E20 and held a sit-in at the Firoz Shah Road. The resolution put forward in the assembly by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema shed light on several public apprehensions such as the corrosive nature of the E20 blend, its cost to consumers for vehicle modification and loss of mileage. It further highlighted the impact on the agricultural and rural economy, where farmers use pump sets, light transport vehicles, and tractors which are heavily reliant on petrol; they are left with higher operational costs without any proper financial incentives and suitable alternatives for legacy engines.

The state questioned why the Centre advanced the mandatory nationwide E20 target to 2026 instead of the originally planned 2030 deadline "without adequately safeguarding the interests of consumers, vehicle owners and the states".

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"This House notes that while the objectives of reducing crude oil imports, enhancing energy security and promoting cleaner fuels are important national priorities, such policies must be implemented in a manner that is transparent, scientifically validated and sensitive to the concerns of citizens and state governments," read the resolution.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann said that the policy was “imposed” on citizens without proper scientific evaluation and expert consensus. The resolution demanded unblended and lower blended petrol as a permanent alternative at the filing station, carry out rigorous domestic evaluation to assess long-term engine wear caused by high ethanol content and offer financial subsidies and compensation for consumers.

The BJP has termed the resolution as “politically motivated" "factually misleading", and "against the interests of the state's farmers". Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhilon said that E20 has no adverse effect on farmers as most agricultural machinery runs on diesel. He said the policy was progressive and aimed at strengthening India's energy security.