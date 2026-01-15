/Rs 2 crore ransom demand? Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo trailer launch cancelled over security concerns

Shahid Kapoor starrer O’Romeo is courting controversy ever since the film’s first teaser was released online. Ahead of the film’s February 13, 2026, release, the makers had planned a trailer launch event with the cast in Mumbai. However, according to reports, the event has now been cancelled by the makers owing to security concerns.

O’Romeo trailer launch cancelled

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the trailer launch event of O’Romeo has been called off due to security concerns. The makers of the film took the decision after slain gangster Hussain Ustara’s daughter Sanober Shaikh demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from the makers. Sanober has objected to the film’s teaser.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a complaint filed with the CBFC, Sanober has claimed that the film maligns the reputation of her family and sought a ban on the film’s release.

While makers have not revealed the plot of the film, it is believed that the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is based on Hussain Ustara’s life.

Since the trailer launch event has been cancelled, there is so far no clarity as to when the film’s trailer will be unveiled for fans.

More about O’ Romeo

O’ Romeo is a romantic action drama starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is set in post-Independence-era Mumbai. As the city undergoes change and the crime world intensifies, the gritty tale of the gangster underworld takes a transformative turn, with several intense moments brewing behind the shadows.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film also features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Aruna Irani in key roles.

Written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula, O’ Romeo is slated for release on February 13, 2026, just a day before Valentine’s Day.

Shahid Kapoor's other projects

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film Deva, where he played a police officer. The action thriller also featured Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati and Pravesh Rana. It was a Hindi remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mumbai Police. Read WION's review of Deva here