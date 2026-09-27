/LPU students go on rampage, vandalise campus amid rape allegation: What's happening

Massive unrest was reported from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara on Sunday after a social media message alleged rape of a female student. The unrest began around 2 a.m. (late on Saturday night) near the girls' hostel. As protest intensified, protesting students went on a rampage, smashing window panes, pelting bricks and flower pots, and setting parts of buildings inside the campus on fire. Several videos on social media show angry students going on a rampage with one video even showing that university gate vandalised. The students went on to block the National Highway between Phagwara and Jalandhar. As the situation turned tense, heavy security was deployed by the Kapurthala Police. The protesting students also blocked the Chandigarh–Amritsar National Highway, disrupting traffic in the area.

What exactly triggered the protest and unrest?

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Late Saturday night (September 26, 2026), messages began spreading rapidly across social media platforms claiming that a female student had been sexually assaulted on campus by an outsider. Another viral claim on Reddit alleges that an electrician groped a student in GH3 hostel. Another social media post claimed that the administration is trying to protect the employee and hence, it spread news of rape by an outsider. Any of these claims have not been verified yet. There has been no statement from the LPU administration.

What police said?