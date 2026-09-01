/Supreme Court quashes student protest FIRs, directs no further investigation

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday (September 1) quashed all FIRs registered against protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after the Centre moved the court seeking relief for those booked during the July student protests. Invoking its inherent powers to ‘do complete justice’ under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court ordered the quashing of all FIRs related to the protests.

Earlier in the day, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced that it was withdrawing its call for a protest march on September 5. The decision came after the Centre and four states urged the Supreme Court to quash cases filed against students who participated in protests over the alleged paper leaks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

“As co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Hon’ble Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on 5th September and looks forward to the compliance of today’s order,” CJP’s Saurav Das told the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

Add WION as a Preferred Source