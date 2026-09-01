/Cockroach Janta Party calls off September 5 march in New Delhi after Centre's assurance in Supreme Court

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das told the Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 1) that the party was withdrawing its call for a September 5 march, following assurances given by the Centre in court and the subsequent orders expected from the bench. “As co-convener of the CJP, I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5 and looks forward to compliance with today's order,” Das was quoted as saying to the court.

On August 24, the CJP had announced plans for a peaceful march from India Gate to Delhi Police Headquarters on September 5, protesting what it described as the government’s failure to honour commitments made on July 25. During Tuesday’s hearing, the Centre assured the Supreme Court that it would honour its earlier commitments to provide compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the bereaved families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide would receive compensation within three months. The Centre also urged the Supreme Court to exercise its powers under Article 142 to close all FIRs registered against NEET protesters between July 20 and July 25 across the country.