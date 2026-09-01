/Lay’s, Maggi, Kurkure among fake, expired food products seized in FDA raids in Mumbai, Noida

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has cracked down on ten companies in Navi Mumbai and Noida for selling counterfeit food products, or repackaging expired products for sale. Popular brands such as Lay’s, Kurkure, Maggi, Knorr, Hellmann’s and Thums Up topped the list of products being counterfeited. According to reports, these companies would repackage expired stocks and alter the manufacturing and expiry dates, and even paste stickers to change the nutritional content details on the packaging. The raids were conducted between August 24 and 29 along with the Thane and Navi Mumbai police.

The raids included seven Mumbai-based trading and export firms and even three Delhi-based entities, namely Novas Export in Mulund, Joshi Brothers in Ghatkopar, Beyond Export in Malad, Jamnadas Ruttonsay & Co in Fort, Span Impex in Mumbai, Kasturi in Andheri and Angad Export in Chembur. The three Delhi-based entities are Bharat International, Anika Export and Aarnika Export in Noida. In addition, the licence of Sadhana Enterprises in the Turbhe industrial area was suspended. Overall, the FDA seized 4,942 cartons of stocks worth ₹75,21,269.

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Among the counterfeit products were brands such as Lay’s and Kurkure, along with Bingo Mad Angles, Fun Flips and Fun Masala. The seized stocks also include Maggi instant noodles; Knorr mushroom soup; ready-to-eat products as Rasoi Amritsari Paneer Tikka Masala, Dum Aloo, Paneer Bhurji and Dal Makhni; Hellmann’s mayonnaise; and canned beverages including Thums Up and Limca.

Food safety crackdown in India

A sweeping food safety crackdown is underway across India, with state Food and Drug Administrations and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) intensifying inspections and enforcement. The action extends beyond street-level adulteration to restaurants, hotels, quick-commerce dark stores, warehouses and packaged food companies. Recent raids have uncovered expired food being repackaged with altered manufacturing and expiry dates, counterfeit products and serious hygiene violations. In Mumbai, inspections at hotels and food establishments have found rotten meat, spoiled vegetables, expired products and fungal contamination. Quick-commerce warehouses in Mumbai and Bengaluru have also faced scrutiny over poor temperature control, pest infestations and inadequate hygiene.