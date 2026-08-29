/FSSAI bans sale of top spice brand’s compounded hing over quality violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has, with immediate effect, stopped the sale of compounded asafoetida, commonly known as hing, made by Everest Food Products and Laljee Godhoo and Company.

The regulator took action after samples from both companies were found to be substandard, misbranded, and noncompliant with prescribed food quality standards.

In the case of Everest Food Products, samples of compounded asafoetida powder were found to be “misbranded and sub-standard” by a primary food laboratory, according to an FSSAI order.

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FSSAI said the products failed to meet the required standard for alcohol soluble extract, which must be at least 5%. One sample recorded an extract level of 0%, while Yellow Hing Powder and Black Hing Powder had levels of 3.29% and 4.4%, respectively.

The regulator said routine surveillance and samples collected from different sources and locations also showed similar violations. The findings indicated a consistent pattern of products containing less than the required 5% alcoholic extract.

“In view of the above contraventions, the sale of compounded asafoetida and all its variants by Everest has been prohibited with immediate effect until further orders, the order said.

FSSAI has asked Everest Food Products to submit an action plan to address the continued sale of sub-standard compounded hing. The company must also ensure that only products meeting the standards under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, are sold.

The authority said it could take further action if the company does not provide a satisfactory explanation or fails to ensure compliance.

Laljee Godhoo faces similar action

FSSAI has separately prohibited Laljee Godhoo and Company from manufacturing and selling compounded hing or compounded asafoetida with immediate effect.

The regulator said samples of the company's compounded hing, including powder and lump variants, were found to be sub-standard and did not meet prescribed requirements. Some samples were also found to be misbranded.

According to FSSAI, the raw hing varieties used by Laljee Godhoo to make compounded hing contained excess starch. Under FSSAI regulations, starch in hing cannot exceed 1% by weight.

The regulator said market surveillance, legal sampling and test reports of non-conforming raw materials indicated that the violations appeared to be widespread across batches.

Laljee Godhoo has also been directed to submit an action plan to address the alleged malpractice. The company must ensure that only products meeting food safety standards are manufactured and sold.