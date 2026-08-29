/‘PM Modi must order FIR’: Rahul Gandhi demands SC/ST Act case over Haldwani purification row

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded the immediate registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those allegedly involved in a shuddhikaran or purification ritual in Uttarakhand after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's visit.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi said the incident reflected the BJP and RSS mindset towards Dalits. He alleged that the two organisations did not want Dalits to progress, live with dignity or achieve success.

"We are demanding justice for the Congress president. Give the Congress president justice in Uttarakhand. It is the duty of the central and state governments to ensure that Kharge gets justice," he said.

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Gandhi accused those involved in the ritual of practising untouchability and said the act suggested that Dalits were being treated as impure.

"The BJP people practice untouchability. When they do shuddhikaran, they say that Dalits cannot touch as they are impure," Gandhi said.

He also accused Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt of defending the purification ritual. Gandhi said around 20 days had passed since the alleged incident, but no action had been taken.

"We demand that an FIR be lodged against those who have done this. PM Modi states that he belongs to every caste and is the prime minister of the country, but his party chief of Uttarakhand defends shuddhikaran," Gandhi said.

Gandhi reiterated that the ritual violated the SC/ST Act and demanded immediate action against those allegedly responsible.

"This act violates the SC/ST Act. Performing a 'purification' ritual is a crime. Yet, no action has been taken. Therefore, we demand that an FIR be registered immediately against those who carried out this purification ritual in Uttarakhand," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of representing people from every caste, pointing to the Uttarakhand BJP leadership's defence of the purification ritual.

"The Prime Minister claims to belong to every caste and to be the Prime Minister of all of India. Yet, the state chief of his party states that the purification was justified," Gandhi said.

He called on the Prime Minister to direct authorities to register an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those allegedly involved in the incident.

"We want the Prime Minister to immediately order the registration of an FIR against these individuals under the SC/ST Act. It is the duty of both the State Government and the Central Government to ensure that Kharge ji receives justice in Uttarakhand," he said.

Earlier, Kharge raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha this month. He demanded that cases be registered under the law against untouchability against those allegedly involved and called for their arrest.

Leader of the House and Union minister J P Nadda had said the BJP did not support such activities and that the incident would be investigated.