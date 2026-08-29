/About Oyo Nyimba, world's youngest monarch who died aged 34

Oyo Nyimba, world's youngest reigning monarch of Uganda, died aged 34, his prime minster Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki announced on Friday (Aug 28). "I call upon all the people of Tooro to remain united, calm and prayerful during this profoundly difficult time. May His Majesty the King rest in eternal peace," said Akiiki while making the announcement.

The monarch was reportedly on medical treatment abroad for an undisclosed condition.

Uganda is a republic, ruled by a parliament and a nominally-elected head of state. Yoweri Museveni is the President since he took oath in 1986 but the country retains several traditional monarchies that still preside over their kingdoms. Though, their power is largely symbolic they wield considerable cultural and social influence.

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Who was Oyo Nyimba?

Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV was the Uganda king of the traditional pre-colonial kingdom of Tooro

As one of Uganda's traditional monarchs, he was made the king of Tooro kingdom at the age of 3 in 1995

Oyo, who held Guinness World Record for the world's youngest reigning monarch, ruled over more than two million people

He was the 13th monarch of a kingdom that was founded in the early 19th Century

The Tooro Kingdom follows a hereditary system in selecting its monarch. Oyo was not officially married, which immediately raised questions about the succession. But his prime minster Akiiki said "His Majesty leaves behind a Prince as his heir, whose identity will be formally revealed at the appropriate time, in accordance with the traditions and customs of Tooro Kingdom."