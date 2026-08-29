/Nepal-Tibet floods LIVE updates: Nepal death toll crosses 600, around 2,000 remain missing

Nepal-Tibet floods LIVE updates: The death toll from devastating floods in Nepal has risen to 616 after a tsunami-like surge of water, ice and debris swept through the Himalayan region. Nearly 2,000 people are still unaccounted for, including 517 foreigners. The missing count rose sharply after Nepal’s disaster authority added 933 hydropower workers to the list.

Across the border in Tibet, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported seven deaths and 554 people missing. Indian authorities have also recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing out of Nepal, believed to be flood victims.

Death toll feared to rise

The number of casualties could increase as rescue teams continue searching through areas cut off by widespread destruction. The Red Cross said as many as 93,000 people may have been affected by Wednesday's disaster.

Rescue efforts have been complicated by the threat of further flooding. The massive deluge of ice and mud created temporary lakes in the region, raising fears that another sudden release of water could endanger emergency teams.

Nepali police ordered rescuers to move to safety after receiving information that "a water dam has burst again on the Tibetan side". In Tibet, authorities temporarily suspended rescue operations in the hardest-hit area of Gyirong over fears of renewed flooding before later saying the threat had eased.

Hydropower workers among missing

The disaster has hit an area containing major hydropower projects, with hundreds of workers among those missing or trapped.