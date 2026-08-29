/BJP President Nitin Nabin reprimands three Delhi MPs over condoling Sajjan Kumar's death

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin on Saturday pulled up three Delhi lawmakers for visiting to condole the death of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, people familiar with the matter said. Nabin summoned BJP MPs Kamlajeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia and expressed his displeasure over their decision, saying they had not adhered to the party line.

The BJP has consistently maintained a strong position on seeking justice for victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which erupted in the aftermath of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Sajjan Kumar died on August 20 while serving a prison sentence. He was serving two concurrent life sentences after being convicted for the murders of Sikhs during the violence. “The transgression by the MPs left the party embarrassed…as it is the BJP which has been pushing for justice and punishment for those responsible. Justice for the Sikh victims has been on the agenda of the BJP and after coming to power (at the Centre in 2014), the union government formed a dedicated SIT (in 2015) to reinvestigate the cases that had been pushed under the carpet by the Congress government,” a senior party leader said.

The incident could also become a politically sensitive issue in Punjab, where the BJP is preparing to contest the upcoming Assembly elections independently. The party leader said that although political rivals generally observe propriety when expressing condolences, the circumstances surrounding Kumar’s case made the matter different.

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The leader said Kumar was an accused whom the BJP had strongly opposed and whose prosecution and punishment had been a longstanding political issue for the party. “In such a case there cannot be a distinction between the party and the personal…” the leader said.

Punjab BJP takes action against three leaders

The development comes shortly after the BJP took action against three leaders in Punjab over public remarks that allegedly questioned the party leadership and violated its organisational line. The action was taken on Sunday against Randeep Singh Deol and Maninder Singh Kapial, both former presidents of BJP Sangrur, and Jatinder Kalra, a former coordinator of a cell in the Punjab BJP unit.

The three leaders were issued notices over their participation in a press conference in Sangrur, where they allegedly made comments concerning the BJP’s internal affairs and organisational matters. According to the notices, their statements were contrary to the established party line and disciplinary framework and allegedly affected the party’s reputation, credibility and organisational image.