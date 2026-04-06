/New OTT Releases this week (April 6–12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys– Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Want to know what’s coming in this week’s OTT release lineup? From the highly awaited The Boys to survival thriller Tu Yaa Main and many more, a few new titles are landing on various streaming platforms, promising binge-worthy content on your screen.
This week’s OTT releases are coming your way with an exciting pack of thrillers, action, comedy, and more. From the much-anticipated The Boys Season 5 to survival thrillers like Tu Yaa Main and O’Romeo, these digital drops are definitely worth looking forward to.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 10, 2026
This is a survival thriller that features Shanaya Kapoor as Avani Shah, a wealthy influencer, and a struggling rapper named Maruti Kadam, played by Adarsh Gourav. The movie follows a terrifying survival battle in Goa, where two people become trapped in an empty pool with crocodiles, putting their survival at stake.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Vishal Bhardwaj's romantic adventure film stars Shahid Kapoor as Ustara and Tripti Dimri as Afsha. The story continues with Afsha seeking revenge against an underworld don, played by Nana Patekar, for her husband's death, teaming up with rival gangster Ustara (Shahid Kapoor).
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 6, 2026
The American animated TV series follows Sam Witwer as Maul, who decides to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire, after the Clone Wars happened. It also features Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson and Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 8, 2026
Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr will be seen reprising their roles in the superhero drama. Leading to a showdown, Butcher rallies a team to take down Homelander, aiming to destroy all Supes in a final, high-stakes battle.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 9, 2026
The crime series follows two nonchalant siblings who come into focus when they are blackmailed into the world of crime after a misguided theft, meant to fulfil their dying grandmother’s wish, goes terribly wrong
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 10, 2026
It is a Tamil comedy drama directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. It centres on Pavunuthayi (Radikaa Sarathkumar), a stubborn and wealthy moneylender residing in a Madurai village. She is known for her ruthlessness.