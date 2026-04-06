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  • /New OTT Releases this week (April 6–12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys– Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New OTT releases this week (April 6-12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys- Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 09:33 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 09:33 IST

Want to know what’s coming in this week’s OTT release lineup? From the highly awaited The Boys to survival thriller Tu Yaa Main and many more, a few new titles are landing on various streaming platforms, promising binge-worthy content on your screen.

New OTT Releases this week (April 6-12, 2026)
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(Photograph: X)

New OTT Releases this week (April 6-12, 2026)

This week’s OTT releases are coming your way with an exciting pack of thrillers, action, comedy, and more. From the much-anticipated The Boys Season 5 to survival thrillers like Tu Yaa Main and O’Romeo, these digital drops are definitely worth looking forward to.

Tu Yaa Main
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Tu Yaa Main

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 10, 2026

This is a survival thriller that features Shanaya Kapoor as Avani Shah, a wealthy influencer, and a struggling rapper named Maruti Kadam, played by Adarsh ​​Gourav. The movie follows a terrifying survival battle in Goa, where two people become trapped in an empty pool with crocodiles, putting their survival at stake.

O'Romeo
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

O'Romeo

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 10, 2026

Vishal Bhardwaj's romantic adventure film stars Shahid Kapoor as Ustara and Tripti Dimri as Afsha. The story continues with Afsha seeking revenge against an underworld don, played by Nana Patekar, for her husband's death, teaming up with rival gangster Ustara (Shahid Kapoor).

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 6, 2026

The American animated TV series follows Sam Witwer as Maul, who decides to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire, after the Clone Wars happened. It also features Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson and Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara.

The Boys season 5
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Boys season 5

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 8, 2026

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr will be seen reprising their roles in the superhero drama. Leading to a showdown, Butcher rallies a team to take down Homelander, aiming to destroy all Supes in a final, high-stakes battle.

Big Mistakes
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Big Mistakes

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 9, 2026

The crime series follows two nonchalant siblings who come into focus when they are blackmailed into the world of crime after a misguided theft, meant to fulfil their dying grandmother’s wish, goes terribly wrong

Thaai Kizhavi
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Thaai Kizhavi

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 10, 2026

It is a Tamil comedy drama directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. It centres on Pavunuthayi (Radikaa Sarathkumar), a stubborn and wealthy moneylender residing in a Madurai village. She is known for her ruthlessness.

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New OTT releases this week (April 6-12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys- Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
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