/'Can't help but draw painful parallels to Nirbhaya case': SC on latest incidents of rape cases in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court on Monday took Suo Motu Cognizance of rape cases reported from Delhi and surrounding areas in recent times, including the case of a minor who was gangraped on a sleeper bus, and observed that the incidents show a systematic failure of law enforcement and public administration authorities.

A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran observed that the incidents bore "painful similarities" with the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

“The reports of rape cases in Delhi-NCR starkly underline a systematic failure on the part of the law enforcement and the public administrative authorities to guarantee basic public safety,” the bench noted stressing the need to fix accountability.

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“One cannot help but draw painful parallels to the Nirbhaya incident of 2012," the court further noted.

In its observance the bench said that public spaces like parks and buses cannot be allowed to become high-risk zones because of inadequate lighting, poor surveillance and other administrative shortcomings.

In its order the court referred to the gangrape and murder of a teenage girl in Swarup Nagar in Delhi, where the police recovered the victim's decomposed body in a field.

The bench also pointed towards the sexual assault of a minor in a moving sleeping bus, which the police failed to intercept during its travel from Greater Noida to Delhi.

Aastha Kunj Park rape case

A few days back a 17-year-old girl was gangraped in a park near the Kalkaji Mandir in New Delhi.