/Jaishankar at UNGA: Goodwill and friendship can't coexist with terrorism

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a strong address at the UN General Assembly, highlighting concerns over cross-border terrorism, maritime security, global conflicts, and trade disruptions. Stressing that "goodwill and friendship cannot coexist with terrorism," Jaishankar called for greater accountability and renewed multilateral cooperation. He also argued that the absence of war does not automatically mean peace and reiterated India's long-standing demand for overdue reforms of the United Nations system to better reflect current global realities.