/Nations League: Spain sink England at Wembley; Modric shines for Croatia

Mikel Oyarzabal gave world champions Spain a 3-2 victory over error-prone England in the Nations League on Saturday as Luka Modric helped Croatia beat the Czech Republic 2-1. Oyarzabal struck 16 minutes from time in an entertaining back-and-forth contest in which England captain Harry Kane missed a penalty. Victory at Wembley in Nations League A, Group 3 extended Spain's unbeaten run to 39 matches and prolonged England's difficulties against the world's top teams.

"This team is very ambitious and doesn't want to stop winning," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente told Teledeporte. "There were moments where we had to suffer and counter the talent of England's players, but I think we've seen a Spain which is reinventing itself."

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Oyarzabal was also the match-winner two years ago when Spain beat England in the European Championship final.

"I think it was a bit of a missed chance," England goalscorer Anthony Gordon told ITV Sport. "I thought it was a great game to watch and to play in, some of the attacking play was at the highest level.

“But I think in a game like that mistakes cost you.”

Costly penalty miss

Lamine Yamal gave Spain the lead inside two minutes after a horror error from Marc Guehi, who played a blind pass which the Barcelona forward intercepted before shooting into the corner.

Spain largely controlled the first period in a game of contrasting styles but England turned things around just before half-time. Jude Bellingham teed up another Barca winger in Gordon to finish crisply beyond Unai Simon. And then Harry Kane headed home a Nico O'Reilly chip five minutes before the interval.

Kane had a chance to put daylight between the hosts and the world champions 10 minutes into the second period after Rodri was harshly judged to have brought down Bellingham in the box after a VAR review.

But Kane slipped as he went to take the penalty and crashed his strike against the bar.

Gordon said he thought England would have gone on to win if that had gone in.

"I think it puts us in a great position to go and get more" if Kane scores, he said. "We were hungry for more. We came out for the throat, for the kill, and we did that.

"Penalties happen. He never really misses so we'll let him off with that one."

England were made to pay after another defensive howler as O'Reilly gave the ball away and Dani Olmo teed up Alex Baena to finish brilliantly.

And Mikel Oyarzabal compounded England's misery by dinking the ball over James Trafford after combining with Baena 16 minutes from time.

Croatia captain Modric showed no signs of slowing down even at 41 as he gave Croatia the lead in Prague just after half-time.