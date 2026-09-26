/Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber cremated as death probe continues

The sudden passing of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber, at the age of 27 left his family, friends and fans shocked. Days after the model’s death, new details surrounding his final arrangements have emerged, with his death certificate confirming that he has been cremated. Presley Gerber died on September 20 in Santa Monica rehab facility.

Presely Gerber cremated in Santa Monica

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has been cremated following his sudden death at the age of 27. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Gerber was cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home after an autopsy was completed. The document states that his ashes will be kept at his parents’ Malibu home.

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Gerber died on September 20 at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California. He had reportedly entered the facility shortly before his death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy the following day but has not yet established an official cause or manner of death.

Presley Gerber's cause of death under investigation

Authorities are reportedly investigating Gerber’s death as a suspected overdose. Santa Monica police have said there is currently no indication of foul play, while investigators are also looking into the possible source of drugs involved in the case. The medical examiner has deferred the cause and manner of death while additional testing is carried out. Toxicology results could take weeks or longer before officials are able to make a final determination.

Presley Gerber's revelation about his struggles

Before his death, Presley Gerber had openly spoken about his long-term battles with severe mental health struggles and substance addiction. Gerber shared that dealing with his mental health was a "24/7 job". In late 2025, he posted a raw video detailing his debilitating anxiety and frequent panic attacks.

In his public videos, Gerber expressed deep frustration with the healthcare system, noting that he had seen more than 15 different psychiatrists. He revealed he was prescribed a confusing cocktail of heavily conflicting depressant medications and benzodiazepines—including Xanax, Valium, and Buprenorphine—without receiving clear medical direction or a structured recovery plan.

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