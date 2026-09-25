/Exclusive | 'We always want to improve': Suruchi, Kamaljeet after winning Asian Games gold

Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet delivered a strong performance to win the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday (Sep 25). The duo also bounced back after missing out on medals in their respective individual events. Speaking to WION’s Aditya Bhatia, Suruchi and Kamaljeet said they were happy with their performance in the final and felt that their preparation helped them execute their plans well.

“We always look to improve because there are some mistakes in every match. We will continue working on those areas and keep improving as long as we compete,” the duo said.

They also felt that their performance in the final went according to plan, with their practice routine helping them stay consistent under pressure.

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“We did not face any major problems in the final. Everything went according to plan, just like we had practised. What we did on the range during training was exactly what we tried to do in the match,” they added.

The gold marked India’s first shooting medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026, with Suruchi and Kamaljeet also setting a new Asian Games record in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

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It is India’s second gold medal at the continental event, following the women’s cricket team’s title. Before this victory, Indian shooters had won five silver and three bronze medals in shooting.

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Singh Deo congratulated the pair for their achievement.

“This is a remarkable achievement by Suruchi and Kamaljeet. To deliver under pressure, win gold and rewrite the Asian Games Record on the Asian Games stage speaks volumes about their talent, preparation and composure. Their performance is a proud moment for Indian shooting, and I congratulate both shooters on this outstanding achievement.”