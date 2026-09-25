/Baranica Elangovan creates history with India's first Asian Games pole vault bronze

India’s Baranica Elangovan made history at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday (Sep 25), winning bronze in the women’s pole vault to become the first Indian athlete to win an Asian Games medal in the event. Baranica cleared 4.15m to finish joint third with Kazakhstan’s Polina Ivanova, as both athletes cleared the same height and had identical attempts before failing to clear 4.25m. As a result, they shared the bronze medal.

The medal is a landmark moment for Indian athletics, as Baranica became the country’s first-ever Asian Games medallist in pole vault across both the men’s and women’s events.

Her bronze took India’s medal tally to 23, including two gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Gulveer Singh won silver in the men’s 10,000m after clocking 28:29.38 to finish second. Manpreet Kaur also secured bronze in the women’s shot put with a best throw of 17.17m on her fourth attempt.

In shooting, Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar claimed silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale added a bronze in table tennis mixed doubles after losing their semi-final to China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha.

In squash, Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured a medal by reaching the mixed doubles semi-finals. Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh also progressed to their respective singles semi-finals.

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams reached the finals after defeating Thailand and Nepal respectively in their semi-final matches.

The Indian women’s hockey team continued its winning run with a 3-1 victory over Japan in Pool B.

Meanwhile, swimmer Rishabh Das finished sixth in the men’s 200m backstroke final, while weightlifter Seram Nirupama Devi came seventh in the women’s 61kg category. Boxer Preeti was knocked out in the round of 16 after a 0-5 defeat to North Korea’s Pang Chol Mi.