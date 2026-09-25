Oh God, please forgive them! This is the first thought that comes to mind after watching Sidharth Malhotra's The Vvann: Force of the Forrest, which is backed by Ekta Kapoor. For context, in Indian cinema, religion and its gods have always played a very crucial role, to the point that films like Jai Santoshi Maa popularised the worship of the Hindu goddess. And, for a long time, even now, Indian audiences have been enjoying it, with movies heavily relying on faith, folklore and myth for the story.

In The Vvaan, things have surely gone out of hand, with every scene, dialogue, and song seemingly designed to provoke around religion, as if you are watching an extended version of Gulshan Kumar's 90s video of a devotional song. But the only difference here is the high production value and a team of good-looking actors.

The Vvaan: Story lost in its own jungle

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Like any other film, the movie opens with a heroic scene featuring Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the role of Rishi, showing off his skills as he saves a child and a group of workers from a JCB that has malfunctioned. Then the music plays, and in a heroic moment, water splashes on the Shivling. This is followed by a beautiful, truly soothing song featuring the sweet and lovely couple (Malhotra as Rishi and Tamannaah Bhatia as Mamta) dancing, and after this warm-up, the movie actually begins.

Rishi and Mamta are living in Mumbai, and now all they want is a child. To solve a property matter and also to celebrate Chhath, the couple goes back to their town, Devanchal, where there is a forest called Dev Van, and a goddess called Vann Devi, who is protecting the village from the bad omens and demons. Atheist Rishi returns to his village, questioning the villagers and their superstitions and pushing for development plans. But the villagers oppose development, fearing it would disturb a supernatural force within the forest. How Rishi breaks this centuries-old curse of the jungle forms the rest of the story.

Vvann: It's Ekta Kapoor's world on the big screen

From the very first frame, the over-fictionalised setting of the film feels artificial, with the sets looking staged and unrealistic. Despite this, the film begins on a promising note, before things get worse. Stories around forest legends and their folklore have time and again inspired films that have impressed viewers, but director Deepak Kumar Mishra’s take on the theme feels distant and is mostly overburdened by dramatisation of religion, beliefs, and stories, to the point that it felt like I was watching Ekta Kapoor’s famous hit show Naagin, or even Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The narration feels like a cut-and-paste of many past films. At one point, I felt I was watching Rishab Shetty’s Kantara; the very next moment, I was in SS Rajamouli’s RRR or Baahubali universe, with a pinch of Kajol’s Maa thrown in and also Stree. In the film, there is a scene, where Rishi, who is an atheist, walks in front of the goddess’s temple, delivering a monologue- the scene is very Deewaar-coded (that scene is iconic in Indian cinema). Amid all the comical dialogues and scenes, the only part I enjoyed was Maneish Paul as Ved, who plays Rishi's friend. Suniel Grover's turn as the villain looks promising, until he gets those spidey-like black eyes.

With the amount of money invested in the film, the camera work and production design make the movie look grand and visually polished. The scale is evident on screen, and technically, the film creates moments of spectacle that briefly lift the otherwise wafer-thin narrative. In the first half, the combination of mythology with folklore genuinely excites the curious viewer. But soon, as the layers of the story start to unravel, all that remains is melodrama. Malhotra truly carries the film with his performance and does everything he possibly could for it, and so do the other actors. Tamannaah brings her charm, but her role is limited.