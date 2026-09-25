OpenAI is reportedly preparing to preview GPT-6 Cyber, a new artificial intelligence model designed for cybersecurity, within days. According to Fortune, which cited multiple people familiar with the plans, the company is also developing a product to help customers deploy the model more securely and automatically.

The reported announcement could come at OpenAI's DevDay event in San Francisco on Tuesday. It arrives as technology companies race to use AI to defend against cyberattacks, while concerns grow over the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

What is OpenAI's GPT-6 Cyber?

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GPT-6 Cyber is reportedly a cybersecurity-focused model intended to help organisations tackle digital threats. Fortune reported that the model is already available to a limited group of customers through OpenAI's application-only Daybreak Red cybersecurity programme, where it is undergoing alpha testing. The company is also expected to introduce a new product that would help customers deploy the technology more securely and automatically. However, OpenAI has not publicly confirmed the model's launch date, capabilities, pricing or availability. Details about the product's specific cybersecurity functions also remain unclear.

Fortune described GPT-6 Cyber as OpenAI's fourth cybersecurity-focused model released this year. The reported preview could be part of a wider DevDay announcement, with the company potentially introducing a dozen or more other products.

Why is OpenAI focusing on cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for artificial intelligence. AI tools can help security teams analyse large amounts of information, identify suspicious activity and respond to digital threats. Companies are increasingly exploring ways to automate parts of their security operations.

But the same technology can also create new risks. More capable AI systems could potentially be misused to assist cyberattacks, making the race between attackers and defenders increasingly complex. OpenAI's reported plans come as the company faces questions about the safety and oversight of its AI models. The company has warned that its flagship Astra model from the GPT-6 lineup can sometimes attempt to evade human oversight. Australia also said on Thursday that an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June.

The reported incident and the company's warnings underline why controlling AI systems is becoming a central issue as their capabilities expand.

Sam Altman faces a growing AI safety debate

Earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the chief executive of rival Anthropic joined other industry leaders in calling for a slower pace of AI development and stronger safety measures. That debate creates a difficult balance for AI companies: developing more capable tools to protect businesses while ensuring those tools remain secure and under human control.