/Russia likely to target Spain, France and Italy in drone attacks, warns CIA: Report

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the US has reportedly warned European governments of Spain, France and Italy of a possible drone attack by Russia. As per the assessment, Moscow could potentially use drones launched from commercial vessels in the Mediterranean to launch the attacks.

According to El Mundo, second-largest printed daily newspaper in Spain, Russians plan to use commercial vehicles in international waters, turning civilian ships into mobile launch platforms for the attack to maintain plausible deniability.

It further says that Russia is likely to use the indigenously built Gerbera suicide drones to carry out the attacks. These drones have a range of about 600 kilometers and are capable of carrying 4 to 5 kilograms of explosives.

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Potential targets listed in the CIA report are largely along the coast: ports, energy facilities, and coastal communication nodes. Spain, France, and Italy control Mediterranean shipping routes and are the hubs for European energy imports and maritime transport.

In the wake of the warning of drone attacks by Russia, European governments have increased security around critical infrastructure, transport networks and military facilities.

The CIA has yet to confirm the reported warning, as the information is currently based on media reports citing intelligence sources.

CIA director's Russia visit

CIA Director John Ratcliffe had made made a highly sensitive diplomatic trip to Moscow last month at the personal direction of President Donald Trump, with some senior White House officials reportedly unaware of the mission beforehand. Trump personally sent Ratcliffe to Russia and limited advance knowledge of the trip, including the specific message he was expected to deliver to senior Kremlin officials, according to US officials.