/Pilot recreates Mona Lisa in sky over Oklahoma and Arkansas in four-hour flight: VIDEO

In an interesting moment, a pilot of a small aeroplane recreated the Mona Lisa, the famous masterpiece painting of Leonardo da Vinci, with the flight path over Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday morning (September 18). The visual went viral after it surfaced on social media.

This 3D flight-path visualisation, generated by AirNav Radar, illustrates how the image gradually formed after the pilot departed from Bentonville, Arkansas. Flight data show the pilot, at the controls of a Cessna R182 Skylane RG, remained airborne for nearly four hours while completing the elaborate artwork.

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