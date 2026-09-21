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Pilot recreates Mona Lisa in sky over Oklahoma and Arkansas in four-hour flight: VIDEO

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 14:54 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 14:54 IST
Pilot recreates Mona Lisa in sky over Oklahoma and Arkansas in four-hour flight: VIDEO

A pilot of a small aeroplane recreated the Mona Lisa with the flight path. Photograph: (X/@AirNavRadar & Magnific)

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 Flight data show the pilot, at the controls of a Cessna R182 Skylane RG, remained airborne for nearly four hours while completing the elaborate artwork. The aircraft is registered to Benjamin McDaniel, who describes himself as both a pilot and an artist.

In an interesting moment, a pilot of a small aeroplane recreated the Mona Lisa, the famous masterpiece painting of Leonardo da Vinci, with the flight path over Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday morning (September 18). The visual went viral after it surfaced on social media.

This 3D flight-path visualisation, generated by AirNav Radar, illustrates how the image gradually formed after the pilot departed from Bentonville, Arkansas. Flight data show the pilot, at the controls of a Cessna R182 Skylane RG, remained airborne for nearly four hours while completing the elaborate artwork.

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The aircraft is registered to Benjamin McDaniel, who describes himself as both a pilot and an artist. He regularly shares visualisations of similar sky-drawn creations on his Instagram account, @thepilotpicasso.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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