/'AI got into my speech': Prince Harry jokes after teleprompter failure at event in New York

The Duke of Sussex joked that artificial intelligence had interfered with his speech after he was forced to cut short his address at the Clinton Global Initiative event in New York on Wednesday because of an unexpected technical problem. Prince Harry returned to the stage around 40 minutes later to complete his remarks, quipping about the disruption. "Hello again. So AI got into my speech, so I was asked to come out and finish it. "Interesting to see what it was so concerned about in part two."

A spokesman for the duke later confirmed that the issue was caused by a fault with the teleprompter system. Harry was making his first public appearance in the US since returning to live in the UK. During his address, he called for greater urgency in protecting children from online harm and said he was approaching the issue ‘as a father’. “Innovation has never required us to gamble with our children’s lives. We should not accept that bargain now,” he said.

The duke, who is father to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who are settling into new schools in the UK, spoke about his experiences as a parent and his conversations with other families affected by online harms. “I come to this as a father, one who has shared countless conversations with other parents as they mourned the loss of their children to recklessly built technology,” he said. “And as a father, I will remind you of the faces that accompanied me the last time I stood before you. Hundreds have become thousands.”

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Harry walked across the stage as images of children who had taken their own lives or suffered serious harm linked to social media experiences appeared on lock-screen-style backdrops. Speaking during the first main-stage session of the day, titled Getting Disruption Right, Harry discussed lawsuits that had been filed and settled over allegations that AI companion chatbots had contributed to the deaths of teenagers.