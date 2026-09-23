/Nor'easter could batter 13 US states this week. What you should know

Millions across 13 states in the United States are under flood warnings as a massive nor'easter storm slams the eastern part of the country. Waves in areas along the Atlantic could reach as high as 12 feet, with coastal flood advisories issued for Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of potentially life-threatening conditions from Michigan to Georgia. Parts of Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and West Virginia will see the heaviest rain from the storm.

Ohio and West Virginia are under flash flood warnings after heavy rains on Tuesday morning, with danger persisting on Wednesday as well. Experts said that a high-pressure system near the Great Lakes had blocked the storm and stalled it over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

East Coast storm

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A new storm is brewing along the East Coast and will bring strong winds and coastal flooding to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine. Conditions will last all week and worsen as the week progresses. Deadly rip currents and dangerous surf will slam shorelines spanning hundreds of kilometres. Dangerous wind gusts of nearly 100 km/hr will impact the above areas from Friday.

Experts have warned that the nor'easter storm and the one coming from the southeast will bring a lot of water into the coast. Meteorologist Joe Bastardi flagged it as a "very serious situation" in a post on X.

Stay off even barely flooded roads

NWS has warned people to stay off the roads in areas that are under flash flood warnings. They have been told to stay away from places where they see even a little water on the ground. "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," it said in a statement, adding caution is especially needed at night.