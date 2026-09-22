/Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji passes away; Karan Johar, Jaideep Ahlawat visit actress

Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday afternoon. She was 75. The news of her demise was confirmed by Yash Raj Films via a statement to the media, requesting privacy as the family grieves the loss. As the news came to light, Rani’s friends and colleagues from the film industry came to pay their condolences. Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were some of the first to reach the cremation ground.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji’s mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon,” read the YRF statement. Requesting privacy, Mukerji wrote, “The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”

Krishna Mukerji was a playback singer and was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee. He died in 2017.

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Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt pay last respects to Kishna Mukerji

Rani’s close friend Karan Johar was one of the first few to arrive at the cremation grounds. Anil Kapoor accompanied the filmmaker. Johar is known to be close to both Rani and her husband, filmmaker and producer Aditya Chopra.

Alia Bhatt and Jaideep Ahlawat were also seen at the cremation ground. Ahlawat and Rani Mukerji will be sharing screen space in King co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Rani’s cousin, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji too was seen visiting the cremation ground.

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, has mostly stayed out of the limelight in recent years. However, she has been spotted a few times during the Durga Puja celebrations at the Mukherjee family's North Bombay pandal.

She was often seen with her daughter. She passed away just as preparations for the festival are about to begin.