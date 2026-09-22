/‘Shame on you’: Netanyahu vows to ‘tell the truth’ about Mamdani at UN ahead of New York visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (September 22) said he would use his upcoming United Nations General Assembly address to "tell the truth" about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Netanyahu made the remarks a day before travelling to New York for the UN General Assembly, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech.

“Shame on you, Mr Mamdani,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people. Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews,” Netanyahu said.

“I'm coming to the UN. I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers, and I'm going to tell the truth about you,” he added.

Mamdani backs Netanyahu's arrest

Netanyahu is expected to reach New York on Thursday morning and address the UN General Assembly at 2 pm before returning to Israel shortly afterwards.

His latest remarks came after Mamdani again spoke about the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Netanyahu during a CNN interview on Monday.

Mamdani said he believes Netanyahu to be “a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people.”

In July, Mamdani had examined whether he could arrest Netanyahu under the ICC warrant. He later concluded that he did not have the legal authority to do so, while maintaining that Netanyahu was "not welcome" in New York City.

“I do believe that that is something that should be honoured," he told CNN, "because what we want to see, and we’ve been talking about this today, is a faith in our politics, a faith in accountability.”

"If the International Criminal Court deems someone worthy of an arrest because of a violation of those laws, then who are we to say that anyone should be above that? And I think very clearly that everyone should be held accountable to it," he added

Israeli envoy backs Netanyahu

Israeli Consul-General in New York Ofir Akunis also criticised Mamdani in a post on X, accusing the mayor of spreading antisemitism.

"Mamdani continues doing the only thing he knows how to do: incitement and the spreading of lies and blood libels against the State of Israel: classic antisemitism," Akunis wrote. "Once again, not a single word about the savage and monstrous massacre of October 7 committed by the barbaric people who invaded Israel from Gaza."

"The Prime Minister of Israel will arrive in New York City, address the UN, and tell the entire world who the Ayatollahs, Hezbollah, and Hamas truly are: enemies of the United States and the West."

The exchange between Netanyahu and Mamdani comes as the Israeli prime minister prepares for his UN address in New York, with their opposing positions on the ICC warrant adding to the dispute ahead of his visit.