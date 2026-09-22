/China slams US sanctions on Iranian airlines as ‘illegal’ ahead of Trump-Xi summit

China on Tuesday (Sept. 22) opposed US sanctions targeting Iranian airlines, calling the measures "illegal" a day after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that American sanctions could shut down Iran's airlines worldwide.

Bessent made the remarks in a televised interview with CNBC as the Trump administration seeks to increase economic pressure on Tehran. He said the restrictions could affect Iranian airlines within days.

"All the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world" in a matter of days under the weight of American sanctions, Bessent told CNBC.

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China criticised the planned measures and said it opposes unilateral sanctions that do not have a basis in international law or approval from the United Nations Security Council.

"China consistently opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law or authorisation from the UN Security Council," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference.

The comments came ahead of President Donald Trump's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The United States imposed sanctions this month on all remaining Iranian airlines that had not previously faced such penalties. The Treasury Department also targeted entities outside Iran that support the country's aviation sector.

Bessent said foreign companies could also face consequences if they continue providing services to Iranian airlines.

"If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system," Bessent said.

US ramps up economic pressure on Iran

Bessent had earlier said the United States would declare "economic D-Day" on Iran and pledged to put further financial pressure on Tehran.

His latest comments came a day after he met Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for economic discussions ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting.

The US and Iran have been at war since late February, when US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader and senior military officials at the beginning of a wider offensive.

Iran responded by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for energy shipments. The move contributed to a rise in global oil prices as the conflict spread across the Middle East.

China remains a major economic partner and diplomatic supporter of Iran. Beijing has repeatedly opposed unilateral US sanctions against Tehran.

The latest dispute over Iranian airlines comes as Washington and Beijing prepare for talks between Trump and Xi later this week.