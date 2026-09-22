/Comedian who shared stage with Rahul Gandhi cancels shows in Noida, Lucknow and Kanpur

A stand-up comedian who took swipes at top BJP leaders and mocked PM Modi at a Congress party event announced on Tuesday (September 22) to cancel his shows in Noida, Lucknow and Kanpur. The comedian, known as Pulkit Mani, came to light after he had teamed up with Rahul Gandhi on stage at the Congress's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.



A clip circulating online, shared from Congress's official X account, shows both individuals sharing a laugh on stage in front of a large audience after they cracked jokes and did mimicry alluding to the prime minister and other BJP leaders.



Mani, who goes by the handle 'hunnywhoisfunny' on Instagram, shared a post on Instagram's 'story ' announcing the cancellation of his scheduled shows, citing "unforeseen circumstances." "I regret to inform you that my Noida show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and support," Mani said.

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Mani cancels Lucknow and Kanpur events

In a separate update on Instagram, he mentioned that his upcoming performances in Lucknow and Kanpur had also been called off, "due to repeated threats from goon activists." This came a day after BJP leaders hit out at Rahul Gandhi for remarks he made about PM Narendra Modi during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event.