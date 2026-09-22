/Shah Rukh Khan visits Lalbaugcha Raja with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan offered prayers at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. On Monday, visuals of the full family offering prayers and participating in the evening aarti were shared on social media via fan clubs and news outlets. The actor’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, also joined the family.

Shah Rukh Khan visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Khan was seen arriving in a packed pandal along with his wife, daughter and his manager. The actor waved to the massive crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor and made sure Gauri and Suhana were safe. There was heavy security inside the pandal, as Shah Rukh stayed back for the evening aarti with Gauri and Suhana.

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Dressed in a blue kurta, Khan, who is sporting the new look for his film KING, waded through a sea of crowd along with his family post the evening aarti, waving and greeting fans with folded hands one last time before sitting inside his car.

Khan and his manager also visited T-Series head Bhushan Kumar’s residence later for Ganapati festivities. SRK had earlier revealed that Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated even at his home.

About his next film



Shah Rukh is awaiting the release of KING. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, along with Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and others in key roles. Last week during an interaction with fans on X, Khan confirmed that the film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24. He also revealed that the action sequences in the movie were physically tiring and shared that he even suffered injuries on set.