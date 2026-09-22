/US-Iran war, peace deals and more: What to expect from Trump's UNGA 2026 speech

US President Donald Trump is expected to use his address to the United Nations on Tuesday to highlight what he describes as victories on the battlefield and progress as a peacemaker, as his stalled war against Iran continues to create wider regional and economic repercussions. Trump is likely to repeat his frequent claims that the United States has become ‘the hottest country’ in the world under his leadership.

He is also expected to defend the decision to wage war against Iran, despite the conflict so far failing to achieve the White House's stated objectives and contributing to significant economic disruption following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, Trump could use the UN platform to promote his efforts to end the Gaza conflict and his continuing push to bring additional Arab countries into the Abraham Accords with Israel.

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Anti-UN message at the United Nations?

Trump's keynote address at the opening of the UN General Assembly's high-level week will give him a major international platform to renew his criticism of the global organization. His speech last year was marked by extraordinary accusations that the United Nations had sabotaged his appearance after an escalator at its New York headquarters briefly stopped and his teleprompter malfunctioned.

Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly criticized the UN and its Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Washington reportedly paid $725 million into the organization's budget last week, avoiding the possibility of losing some of its voting rights.

Trump could also face skepticism over his claims of a historic US victory after a security agreement is signed Tuesday concerning a US presence in Greenland. Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, has become a major source of tension after Trump repeatedly threatened moves involving the territory, deepening disagreements within longstanding US-led alliances.

Alongside his General Assembly speech, Trump is expected to hold meetings with Britain's new prime minister, Andy Burnham, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Japanese premier Sanae Takaichi and Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez. Rodriguez has governed under intense US pressure since her predecessor Nicolas Maduro was captured by US forces in January.

Trump and the escalator controversy

Trump's address to world leaders last year also drew attention for his lengthy complaints about an escalator that stopped while he was using it. He suggested the incident had been deliberate and also criticized a malfunctioning teleprompter. During the speech, he falsely accused London's mayor of imposing Islamic law and warned that Europe was in "serious trouble" over migration. Trump has continued to refer to the incidents.

"They turned off the escalator," Trump said last week in the Oval Office. "Fortunately, my first lady was very strong and I was able to grab her back or another part of her body. It was actually a little bit lower than the back," he said. The escalator "has been checked and rechecked," Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday. "New arrangements were made to facilitate the US delegation's use of a teleprompter, they now have a separate booth, so we hope that will work without a hitch," he added.

UN agenda to focus on AI and global wars

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who opens the week of high-level speeches, is expected to address the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence as well as the numerous wars and conflicts affecting countries around the world. Brazilian President Lula Inacio Lula da Silva is scheduled to speak immediately before Trump. Brazil traditionally delivers the first national address at the annual gathering of world leaders.