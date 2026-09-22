/15-year-old opens fire outside high school in Turkey, 11 students injured

A 15-year-old boy has been detained after a shooting outside a high school in western Turkey injured 11 students, including two who were seriously wounded. The incident took place at around 8 am local time in Turgutlu, in Manisa province near the western resort city of Izmir, the regional governor’s office said.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said the boy was quickly apprehended following the attack.

"Eleven students were injured, two of them seriously. The minor who carried out the attack was quickly apprehended and taken into custody," Gurlek wrote on X.

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Video footage from outside the school showed police officers wrestling a man in a white shirt to the ground before taking him away. A woman could be heard screaming as people gathered near the school fence and recorded the scene on their mobile phones.

Investigation launched into school shooting

Officials are looking into how the weapon reached the teenager and the circumstances in which it was stored and supervised. Authorities are also examining allegations that the boy had faced bullying before the shooting.

"How the weapon used in the attack ended up in the minor's hands, the conditions under which it was kept and supervised, and allegations of bullying prior to the incident are all being investigated," Gurlek wrote on X.

The latest shooting comes five months after two school attacks in Turkey raised concerns over security at educational institutions.

In April, a 14-year-old opened fire at a school in the southern province of Kahramanmaras. The attack killed a teacher and nine students aged 10 and 11. The attacker died at the scene.

A day earlier, another teenager had opened fire at his former high school in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa. The shooting injured 16 people before the attacker took his own life after being confronted by police.

Turkey steps up school security

Following the two attacks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed a deputy education minister and said his government would introduce tighter controls on gun ownership.

Erdogan also said school safety would remain one of the government’s top priorities.

"When we look at similar attacks around the world, especially in the United States, we see one of the perpetrators' aims is to terrorise society," he said.

The latest incident occurred a day after Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci signed a protocol outlining security measures for the 2026 to 2027 academic year, which began on September 14.

Tekin said 31,000 school grounds supervisors had been deployed for the first time. The ministry also conducted a new security assessment of schools and assigned police officers to schools classified as first- and second-degree risk institutions, where they remain on permanent duty.