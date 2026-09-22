/Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75, family asks for privacy

Actor Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, died at the age of 75. On Tuesday, Yash Raj Films announced her demise, requesting privacy as the family grieves the loss. Krishna was a playback singer and was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee. He died in 2017.

Ram Mukerji and Krishna Mukherjee have three children: Raja Mukherjee, Rani's elder brother, who is a film producer and director, and daughter Mita Mukherjee. Rani also has a half-brother, Deb Mukherjee, from her father's first marriage.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji’s mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon,” read the statement.

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Requesting privacy, Mukerji wrote, “The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”



Screengrab fo the statement Photograph: (X)

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, has mostly stayed out of the limelight. However, she has been spotted a few times during the Durga Puja celebrations at the Mukherjee family's North Bombay pandal. She was often seen with her daughter. She passed away just as preparations for the festival, which begins on October 17, had begun.

While Rani has kept her personal life away from the media glare, she has always fondly talked about her family and the close bond she shares with them. While the actress had been staying away from the limelight, she made a comeback with her film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, which was released in March 2023.

Although the character was based on a real person, while promoting the film, the actress shared that much of it was inspired by her mother, calling her the most Bengali person she knew.