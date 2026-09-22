/'Mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream': Kartik Aaryan pens long note after first National Award win

Kartik Aaryan is a boy who dared to dream. The actor is on cloud nine after winning his first National Award for his performance as Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympics gold medallist, in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion.

Today, Aaryan received his first National Award for the 2024 film Chandu Champion from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held in Kevadia, Gujarat. He shared the Best Actor honour with superstar Mammootty, who won the award for the Malayalam film Bramayugam.

Kartik Aryan pens emotional note after National Award win, calls himself, ''mumma’s boy from Gwalior''

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Hours after Aryan received the award from the president in front of the hall packed with dignitaries from across the country and the cinema world, and in front of his parents, who stood and clapped for their boy.

Sharing the picture of him walking on to to the stage, the actor penned a long letter over the achievement, writting that looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior, ''who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, ''जहां लोग ऐसे सपनों पर हँसकर आगे बढ़ जाते हैं (Where people lough and walk away after listening to the dreams like these).''

''Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness… A dream of a small town boy... the dream of every actor in the country... The National Award for Best Actor🎖️ ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’,'' he wrote. Hailing director Kabir and Sajid roducer Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the actor wrote that he will always be, ''grateful and indebted'' to them for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time.

Concluding his long post, the actor said, ‘’This is just the beginning of many more milestones.''

Read his first post here:

Ahead of the ceremony, the actor also shared a picture with his parents. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote,'' With my world for the biggest moment of my life.''

Still from Kartik Aaryan's IG story Photograph: (IG)

For the ceremony, Aaryan chose to wear a black outfit. He looked stunning in a black bandhgala adorned with golden buttons and matching pants.

Several clips from the ceremony are going viral, and in one of them, the actor was seen getting emotional when President Murmu hailed his performance. After the event, the actor told the media outside that he is speechless.