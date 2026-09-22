/Trump calls Cuba a ‘failed state’ at UN, Cuban delegation walks out

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday during his United Nations General Assembly speech, called Cuba “a failed state". The comment drew a reaction from the Cuban delegation present at the Assembly; they reacted by staging a walkout.

“My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the Communist regime is under great pressure, the biggest pressure they’ve ever been under."

“It’s failing like never before, and it will fall.”

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“Marco Rubio is handling negotiations. He’s deep into negotiations with Cuba. Let’s see what happens.”

“We will not allow a haven for foreign adversaries to threaten America on our own doorstep.”

The Cuban delegation can be seen leaving the General Assembly during his comments.”

Cuba reacts to Trump's "failed state" comment

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla fiercely condemned the speech on social media. He wrote on X “The US government proves incapable of accepting that #Cuba is, and has the right to be, a fully independent and sovereign country." He added, “Cuba is not a threat to the US nor to any country.”

Iran also stages a walkout

Similarly, part of the Iranian delegation left the assembly as Trump began his Iran portion of the speech. Trump said that he will drive Iran to “hell”, then said that he has a choice to make.

“But I have a big decision to make,” Trump said. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?

“Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly? Never giving them a chance to kill and destroy countries again?” Trump continued.

“Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?” Trump asked rhetorically. “But I believe we’ll make a deal, right after the election.”