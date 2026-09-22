/BJP’s Shreyasi Singh says ‘moral policing’ can be done ‘more decently’ after Jamui minors’ harassment

BJP's Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh has landed herself in controversy after commenting on the harassment of two minors in Jamui, Bihar, which triggered national outrage. Speaking to India Today TV, the Bihar Sports Minister and Industries Minister said that "moral policing" could be done in a “decent and more elegant fashion.”

“Moral policing can be done in a more decent and elegant fashion. But the way they mishandled and mistreated the boy and girl together is absolutely not tolerable,” Singh, a former sports shooter and a BJP leader, told India Today TV. She further added that people can hold personal views and express how other people should lead their lives.

"Well, I say that you can have an opinion about how somebody chooses to live their life and what they want to do with it. And maybe, I'm just saying maybe there is a better way to do it. But the way that they've treated them is absolutely not tolerable, right? said Shreyasi Singh. She added that this should be an example to deter further incidents like this.

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Meanwhile JDU state president also landed himself in controversy for calling the incident “minor” and “isolated” (chutput ghatna) case, while trying to make a case that things have been better since NDA came to power.

“Whenever such an isolated incident occurs, our government is sensitive to it. But look at the period before 2005, what kind of Bihar was it? Could people even step out of their homes? What kind of Bihar was it, and what was the situation? People were somehow struggling through their lives. Today, at least when such an incident occurs, the administration is taking action and responding. Whoever has committed this incident, no matter how big a criminal they may be, will soon be taken into police custody,” he said.

Two class X teenagers were harassed, groped and abused on September 19, 2026, in Jamui, Bihar. One of them recorded the whole ordeal, as another one tried to grab the minor girl and tried pull her aside. The students did not file any complaint, though the video went viral and triggered widespread condemnation. The police had arrested seven of the accused, while the main accused, who groped the minor, reportedly shot in the leg.