/Gravitas | Boosting NHS productivity could save 20,600 lives in UK annually: Report

78 years ago, the National Health Service was established in the UK and touted as the western world's first universal free healthcare system.

However, a new report has laid bare how the same NHS faces severe structural and operational challenges today.

According to this report published by a think tank named 'The Health Foundation', NHS is suffering from unnecessary regulation, reporting and compliance tasks.

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It also pointed out that ageing hospitals and limited diagnostic and bed capacity is a major challenge.

Additionally, it claimed that poor use of information technology is wasting clinical time and gaps in administrative support is shifting additional work onto clinicians.

The other key issue remains late diagnosis of diseases like diabetes and cancer.

But is there a way to overcome these issues?

This tank tank claimed that there was susbtantial scope for NHS to improve outcomes without spending more money.

For instance, it called for creating a national 'test and learn' approach to improve productivity through effective use of AI.

Additionally, it advocated cutting red tape and diagnosing life-threatening health conditions at an early stage.

According to this report, these changes could help potentially result in 18,500 to 20,600 fewer deaths each year.

It could also add 2.5 to 4.5 additional years of good health for people on average.

This is not all.

Overall, NHS could end up saving 44 billion US Dollars on an annual basis.

Reacting to this report, UK's department of health and social care affirmed that it is already making progress to achieve more productivity in NHS, and making sure that patients see the benefits through record number of appointments, tests and scans.