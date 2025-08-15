/Trump calls on nations to quit ‘rogue’ and ‘out-of-control’ International Criminal Court, rips UN

President Donald Trump attacked the International Criminal Court in his UN General Assembly speech on Tuesday and described it as a “rogue” and “out-of-control” institution and rejected its authority over the United States. He said Washington would not allow US service members or others to face investigations or trials by what he described as an anti-American tribunal.

“We will never allow US service members or anyone else to be investigated or given show trials by an anti-American tribunal with no jurisdiction over us here,” Trump said.

Trump also called on countries that are members of the ICC to withdraw from the court.

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“I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately,” he said. Trump’s comments come as his administration is preparing sanctions against the court. The Trump administration has made no secret of its disdain for the court. US officials want the court to drop its arrest warrants against Israeli leaders as well as a past ⁠probe into American troops in Afghanistan.

‘We ended war in Gaza,’ says Trump, slams Iran's support for Hamas

The president told the UN assembly that the war in Gaza had ended and thanked other nations for helping to stabilize the situation there.

“One year ago, when I addressed the great leaders in this hall, the war in Gaza was still raging brutally,” Trump said. “The hostages were still deep in Hamas tunnels, and there was no end in sight. It was never going to be resolved, but here on the sidelines of the General Assembly, we took the first steps. It changed everything.”

“A few weeks later, we ended the war in Gaza, saving untold thousands of lives,” he said. “We also brought home all remaining hostages, both living and dead, every single one of them.”

Trump then slammed Iran for supporting Hamas, which carried out the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, calling the militant group “terrorists funded by Iran” who “tortured, mutilated, and killed 1,200 very innocent civilians, including dozens of Americans.”

“Iran’s supreme leader celebrated that massacre and called it a service to humanity,” Trump added.

Trump rebrands AI as ‘super intelligence’, says will not stifle tech

President Trump said he would “officially” change the name of artificial intelligence, saying the existing name makes the technology seem “fake.”

“The use of the word artificial makes intelligence fake, it makes it sound fake and it is not fake. It’s actually amazing,” Trump told world leaders at the UN. He said that from this “point forward,” US government documents “will be changed to use the much more accurate term super as opposed to artificial. So it’s super intelligence.” Trump also said that he will only encourage AI and not stifle the technology.

“We’re leading now over China by a lot and everyone else. ... I’m not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the industrial revolution,” Trump said.

“We will only encourage superintelligence. We’re going to encourage it, not rein it in. We’re going to watch it closely through the Department of Justice,” Trump said.

“Now I say whoever wins AI, whoever wins super intelligence, wins,” he added.

“The United States leads the world in superintelligence and will continue to do so safely and responsibly,” he said. “Americans have never been a nation that retreats from a frontier or shrinks from a challenge, no matter how great or how daunting that challenge may be.”

“Every major new technology brings challenges, and superintelligence is no exception,” he said before claiming that the warnings about AI were ideologically driven.

Trump highlights action in Venezuela to arrest Maduro, oil deal

Trump then highlighted the US military operation in January to arrest then-President Nicolás Maduro. “Since that day, hundreds of Venezuelan political prisoners have been freed. They’ve let them out of jails, and we’re working closely with the leaders of Venezuela to forge a much better future for the Venezuelan people,” he said.

Trump said his administration will use “our unmatched military might to secure US interests” and projected the military’s swift action in Venezuela as a great victory and a potential warning to others.

“Our actions in Venezuela are proof that the United States will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western Hemisphere, and if necessary, we will use our unmatched military might to secure the vital national interests of the United States,” he said.

Trump said the US signed the “largest oil deal in history last month, covering 65 billion barrels of oil, which will benefit both Venezuela and the United States enormously and help drive down the cost of energy all over the world.”

Trump said combining the oil resources of the US and Venezuela would give the two countries more than 60 per cent of the world’s oil, describing it as potentially the biggest deal ever made.

“When you add the United States and Venezuela together, we have more than 60 percent of the oil in the world. So, it’s perhaps the biggest deal,” Trump said.

Trump inks deal, says US will set up two military bases in Greenland

US President Donald Trump signed an agreement with Denmark and Greenland aimed at strengthening Arctic and North Atlantic security, easing tensions over his repeated calls for Greenland to become part of the United States.

He said Washington will prevent US adversaries from establishing a military presence or making sensitive investments in Greenland without American approval. “No US adversary will ever be permitted to establish a military presence in Greenland anymore or make sensitive investments there without our express written approval,” Trump said.

He said the US would immediately begin developing a larger military presence at strategic locations in Greenland.

“We’ll be building two very major military bases,” Trump said.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that Greenland matters for North American security and for transatlantic security. "This agreement reflects that we understand our responsibility and act accordingly," he added.

Trump rips UN, says ‘it must stop imposing far-left agenda’

Toward the end of his speech, Trump blasted his UN hosts, complaining about the organization’s leadership and agencies.

“The United Nations has great, great potential. I’ve said that for many years, but it must stop imposing the far-left agenda of globalist bureaucrats who nobody ever elected,” he said.

He pointed to an effort by “an obscure UN body, the International Maritime Organization,” to establish a carbon tax. He said his administration halted the effort.

The president also took aim at the UN’s Human Rights Council for criticism of his administration’s policies on immigration and transgender rights, calling it “unacceptable that, with all the genuine atrocities in the world, the UN’s top human rights officials spend their time criticizing the United States for protecting our children from transgender mutilization and transgender insanity, and enforcing our immigration laws.”

“The craven hypocrites of Human Rights Council have little to say about the persecution of Christians all over the world,” he said.

‘Ukraine war could end more quickly than expected’

President Trump said he is working closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine and expressed confidence that an agreement to end the war could be reached sooner than many expect.

“We’re working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done. It’s going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand. They’ve had it,” Trump said.

Trump recalls Pak PM’s praise for ‘saving 30 million lives’

The US president also recalled Pakistan prime minister’s praise, saying the latter credited him with saving 30 million lives.

“The prime minister of Pakistan, a terrific man, said that Donald Trump was responsible for saving 30 million lives, and probably many more than that,” Trump said.

Trump also cited remarks from the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia praising his role in diplomatic efforts. “The president of Azerbaijan said, ‘President Trump, in six months, did a miracle.’ It was an absolute miracle that nobody thought could be done,” he said.

“The prime minister of Armenia said this breakthrough simply would not have been possible without President Trump’s personal engagement and resolute commitment to peace,” Trump said.