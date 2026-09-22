/‘Iran must stop arming Houthis in Yemen,’ say G7 nations ahead of UN General Assembly

Ahead of the UN General Assembly, foreign ministers of G7 nations said in a joint statement that Iran must “end its arming of and support” for the Houthis in Yemen. The G7 also condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia “in the strongest terms," adding that the recent escalation in fighting against Saudi-backed pro-government forces in Yemen represented a threat to regional and global energy security.

The G7 statement comes ahead of the annual UN General Assembly in New York, where Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is due to speak.

“We call on the Houthis to immediately cease all military actions, all threats and attacks against civilian shipping, and to return to the political process in good faith,” said the foreign ministers of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

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“Their reprehensible actions constitute a dangerous pattern of escalation that risks further exacerbating the conflict, undermining international trade and creating global economic instability,” the G7 added.

More than 120,000 Yemenis displaced by the surge in fighting: UN

Thousands of refugees have fled Yemen after the Iran-backed Houthis seized territory along the Red Sea coastline, including near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the gateway to a key global shipping route.

The UN estimates that in all, more than 120,000 Yemenis have been displaced by the sudden surge in fighting along Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

“Looking forward, we will continue to support the legitimate Government of Yemen and reaffirm our strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Yemen,” the G7 ministers said.

The G7 statement was issued following a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The Houthis declare themselves to be part of the Iranian-led “axis of resistance” against Israel, the US and the wider West—along with armed groups such as Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

Iran claims it only supports Houthis politically

Iran claims that it only supports the Houthis politically and denies supplying weapons to them in violation of a UN embargo.

However, the naval forces of the UK and other Western powers repeatedly intercepted Iranian weapons shipments bound for Yemen during the civil war.

A panel of UN experts also concluded in 2024 that the Houthis had been transformed into a powerful military organisation due to the transfer of materiel, assistance, and training from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Hezbollah, and Iraqi specialists.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said the UK will provide “defensive air-to-air refuelling” support for Saudi Arabia, involving a single British aircraft, a Voyager, based out of RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Burnham said the announcement followed a request from Saudi Arabia for “military support.”

France has also pledged support, saying it is ready to work on “securing” Saudi energy infrastructure via a “strictly defensive approach”.

Meanwhile, at least six people were killed in Saudi strikes on the strategic Yemeni Red Sea port city of Mokha, the city seized by Houthis from pro-government forces this month, reported Houthi-affiliated media.

Earlier this month, the Houthis, who had already seized most of the populated parts of Yemen, took control of Bab al-Mandab, a narrow, maritime chokepoint where the southern Red Sea flows into the Gulf of Aden and the wider Indian Ocean. Saudi Arabia has retaliated with hundreds of airstrikes in the region.