/Two elderly sisters found dead in Goa's Canacona; suicide note, cash for last rites found

Two elderly sisters were discovered dead at their residence in the Canacona area of South Goa on Monday (September 21) in a suspected case of suicide, police said. The women, aged 70 and 73, were staying together in the coastal district of Canacona in the state. A local panchayat member who visited them eight days ago claimed he was reportedly told something alarming. “One of the sisters was unwilling to avail the scheme, claiming she was frustrated with life and that she was not interested in living for too long,” the police officer said.



Following the incident, Goa police have launched inquest proceedings because a purported suicide note and a clinic spirit bottle were recovered from a bedroom in the house. In the brief suicide note, they reportedly wrote that they had saved more than Rs 15,000 for their cremation and mentioned where they had kept the cash for their last rites.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bodies found in advanced stage of decomposition

Police received information about their death at 9:40 pm on Sunday where they found them dead with a foul stench emanating from the house. The women's bodies were found in an advanced stage of decomposition. Police said the two sisters were unmarried and had been staying together for several years.



Earlier this month, their elder brother visited the two women. It was neighbours who first alerted him after noticing a foul smell coming from the house, prompting him to inform the police. Nilesh Rane, deputy superintendent of police for the Canacona Division, said officers discovered a handwritten note along with some money inside the house; the note indicated that the money was meant to cover their last rites.



The exact timing and cause of the two women's deaths remain unknown. According to police, only a post-mortem examination will be able to establish how they died. Rane added that both bodies were found in an advanced state of decomposition.